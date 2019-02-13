State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Adams County
MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Adams County — State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Adams County.
According to State Police PIO Tpr. Megan Frazer, Troopers were dispatched to a domestic dispute on Staymen Drive in Menallen Township just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
While responding to the call, there was an officer-involved shooting.
An investigation is ongoing.
The public is not in any danger.
This is a developing story.