State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Adams County

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Adams County — State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Adams County.

According to State Police PIO Tpr. Megan Frazer, Troopers were dispatched to a domestic dispute on Staymen Drive in Menallen Township just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

While responding to the call, there was an officer-involved shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

The public is not in any danger.

This is a developing story.