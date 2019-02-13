Closings & Delays

State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Adams County

Posted 7:19 PM, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:12PM, February 13, 2019

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Adams County — State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Adams County.

According to State Police PIO Tpr. Megan Frazer,  Troopers were dispatched to a domestic dispute on Staymen Drive in Menallen Township just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

While responding to the call, there was an officer-involved shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

The public is not in any danger.

This is a developing story. 

