State Police: Man who stabbed brother with knife killed in trooper-involved shooting

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Adams County — Update: A 34-year-old man who State Police say attacked his brother with a kitchen knife was shot and killed by a trooper Wednesday evening.

Michael Drayer was shot after he ignored troopers’ commands and attempted to enter a police cruiser that his brother had gotten into to avoid the attack, according to State Police. Troopers rendered aid to Drayer before he was transported to Gettysburg Hospital. State Police say Drayer was pronounced dead at the hospital by the Adams County Coroner.

State Police were dispatched to Staymen Drive in Menallen Township just before 5 p.m. for a domestic situation between two brothers. State Police say Drayer stabbed his brother with a knife and pursued him on foot down Aspers Bendersville Road to the intersection of Carlisle Road. According to State Police, the victim flagged down a pickup truck and jumped in the bed in an attempt to evade his brother.

The victim then ran toward a police cruiser, which had arrived on scene, and sought refuge inside. Drayer continued to pursue his brother with the knife.

State Police say the trooper involved in the shooting is on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. The trooper was not injured during the incident. The victim is listed in stable condition at York Hospital.

