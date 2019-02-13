York City Police investigate shooting that sent one person to hospital
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York City Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
At approximately 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 200 block of East Princess Street for a shooting victim.
According to police, a 54-year-old York resident was struck in the leg with a bullet. The victim is in stable condition at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Anyone with information should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.
Instructions for using tip line:
- Enter number 847-411
- Start message with — yorktips
- Text your message