York City Police investigate shooting that sent one person to hospital

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York City Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

At approximately 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 200 block of East Princess Street for a shooting victim.

According to police, a 54-year-old York resident was struck in the leg with a bullet. The victim is in stable condition at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.