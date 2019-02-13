Closings & Delays

York City Police investigate shooting that sent one person to hospital

Posted 11:19 PM, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:20PM, February 13, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York City Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

At approximately 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 200 block of East Princess Street for a shooting victim.

According to police, a 54-year-old York resident was struck in the leg with a bullet. The victim is in stable condition at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

Instructions for using tip line:

  1. Enter number 847-411
  2. Start message with — yorktips
  3. Text your message
