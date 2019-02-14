× 14-year-old male student at Rowland School accused of raping female student

HARRISBURG — A 14-year-old male student at Harrisburg’s Rowland School has been charged with raping a 15-year-old female student at the school, Harrisburg Police say.

The incident occurred on Dec. 19, 2018, according to police. The suspect was arrested and charged on Wednesday, police say.

Due to both individuals being juveniles, no further details will be released, according to police.

The 14-year-old suspect is currently being detained at a Juvenile Detention Facility awaiting a hearing. He is charged with rape and indecent assault, police say.