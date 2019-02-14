× Carlisle police arrest suspect in multiple retail thefts from Lowe’s store

CARLISLE — Police have charged a man wanted in connection to two suspected retail thefts that occurred at a Lowe’s store on the 800 block of East High Street in Carlisle last month.

Robert L. Kline, 41, is charged with robbery and retail theft in the incidents, which occurred on Jan. 27 and Jan. 30.

Carlisle Police say Kline stole multiple DeWalt 20-volt cordless power drills and Dyson DC10 vacuums worth $3,381.

Witnesses saw Kline loading the items into a Buick station wagon that was reported stolen during the Jan. 27 incident, and on the Jan. 30 incident Kline allegedly forcibly pulled a cart full of merchandise out of the grasp of an employee that tried to stop him from exiting the store. He then loaded the items into a silver Toyota minivan that had been reported stolen and fled, police say.