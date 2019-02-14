CENTER STAGE: Murder, deception, lies and “All That Jazz” in ‘Chicago’ at Lancaster’s Fulton Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. - Arguably the most iconic musical of all time, the story of Velma Kelly, Roxie Hart and the rest of Murderess Row continues to awe audiences nearly a century after it's original production as a play in the 1920s.

You can see it now, in full musical glory, at the Fulton Theatre in Lancaster.

"It’s just a bigger, better version of what everyone has seen before," Jessica Lee Goldwyn, portraying 'Roxie Hart' said.

"We have sparkles, we have feathers, I have 1,400 rhinestones on my right arm," Heather Parcells, portraying 'Velma Kelly' said.

And don't discount just how relevant the story is still today.

"It’s everything that we love today. The courtroom dramas. Watching the smoke and mirrors, how it could unfold. That’s why it’s so telling," Goldwyn said.

There are very few tickets left to the shows between now and February 24th. For more information, visit the Fulton's website.