× Crash on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County causing major delays

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A crash is causing significant delays on Interstate 81.

According to police, the crash occurred on Interstate 81 Southbound near mile marker 82 in East Hanover Township around 7:00 a.m.

Police say that travelers are experiencing a delay, backed up to mile marker 90, and traffic continues to move slowly.

Traffic on Interstate 78 Eastbound near the merge point with Interstate 81 is experiencing a backlog as well.