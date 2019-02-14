Create these Valentine’s Day cocktails to make your day just that much sweeter

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s Valentine’s Day!

To celebrate this day of love, you can spice up your plans with some cocktails.

Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits is stopping by to show off some Valentine’s Day recipes.

You can check out the recipes below:

Berry Bubbly (COM)

1 oz Belvedere Vodka

½ oz simple syrup

½ oz fresh lemon juice

2 oz Chandon Rosé

Strawberry slices

Add first four ingredients into a shaker filled with ice; shake. Strain into a cocktail glass. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with strawberry slices on a skewer.

Raspberry Love

2 oz Bird Dog Kentucky Bourbon

1 oz Chambord Liqueur

6 oz lemon-lime soda

3 fresh raspberries

Combine first two ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and pour into a tall glass. Top with soda. Garnish with skewered raspberries.

Bleeding Heart

4 oz Ruffino Prosecco, chilled

½ oz blood orange juice

2 dashes Angostura bitters

1 orange twist

Add first three ingredients to a coupe glass. Swirl to combine and garnish with orange twist.