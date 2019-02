× Two people taken to hospital after house fire in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire.

The blaze sparked just before 4:00 a.m. at a home on Poplar and Laurel Streets in Lancaster.

Authorities say that firefighters were able to get everyone out of the home, but a man and woman were both in cardiac arrest and taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.