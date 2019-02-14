× FOX43 wins Three Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Awards

YORK, Pa – FOX43 WPMT has been honored with three wins in the 2019 Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Awards of Excellence in Broadcasting Competition.

Matt Maisel, Drew Szala and Lyndsay Barna won in the Outstanding Television Feature Story/Report/Series category for two stories in a series on returning war medals to those that won the medals.

Ali Bradley won for Outstanding Television Feature Story/Report/Series for her story, “A Pretzel and a Smile”, about a young lady giving out samples at Auntie Anne’s Pretzels.

Todd Sadowski, Andrew Kalista, Lyndsay Barna, Bradon Long and Drew Szala won in the Judges’ Merit category for the High School Football Frenzy Show “10/26/18 York Vs Central York.”

You can see the award winning stories and parts of the show below.

RETURNING WAR MEDAL SERIES:



READ MORE ON THIS STORY: https://fox43.com/2018/02/05/honoring-heroes-pa-treasury-works-to-return-unclaimed-war-medals-to-veterans-families/

READ MORE ON THIS STORY: https://fox43.com/2018/06/26/war-medal-reunited-with-york-county-family-35-years-later/

A PRETZEL AND A SMILE:



READ MORE ON THIS STORY: https://fox43.com/2018/09/28/york-womans-smile-lands-her-the-surprise-of-a-lifetime/

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FRENZY - COACHES INTERVIEWS:



HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FRENZY - FEATURE ON THE CENTRAL YORK PANTHER MARCHING BAND:



The winners were announced February 14. The award will be presented on May 6. All entries had to have aired between between January 13, 2018 thru January 11, 2019.

FOX43 WPMT has won three awards in Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Awards of Excellence in Broadcasting each of the last two years.

Awards are judged by broadcasting peers outside the state of Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters was the first of our nation’s state broadcast associations. A membership driven trade association, the PAB provides value to member stations through a variety of services. The Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters endeavors to promote collaboration between radio and television broadcast station owners, managers and staff across the Commonwealth.