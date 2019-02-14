× Harrisburg man accused of choking ex-girlfriend after she ‘hesitated’ when he asked to have sex

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, York County — A 44-year-old Harrisburg man is facing charges after police say he attempted to strangle his ex-girlfriend after she “hesitated” when he asked her to have sex with him last month.

Thomas Miller, of the 1900 block of Walnut Street, is charged with strangulation and harassment in the incident, which occurred on Jan. 23 at a residence on the 700 block of Salem Road in Etters, York County.

Police say they began investigating after they were contacted by the victim’s sister.

The victim told police that she had been speaking with Miller, her ex-boyfriend, and invited him to her home. When he arrived, she took him to her bedroom. She told police she intended to have sex with Miller, but “was not in the mood yet.”

After the two undressed, the victim told police, Miller told her to get into a sexual position. The victim said she “hesitated,” and Miller allegedly became upset. The victim said he grabbed her by the throat from behind with his left hand, and choked her until she was unable to breathe.

The victim told police she was unable to breathe for about 20 seconds. Miller then released her, the victim said, at which point she began to cry. Miller then left the residence.

The victim told police the attack left her throat sore, and that she found it difficult to swallow.