× Harrisburg man charged with attempted robbery of Subway restaurant

HARRISBURG — Police have charged a 27-year-old Harrisburg man with the attempted robbery of a Subway restaurant Monday on the 900 block of N. 3rd Street.

Richard Ciccocioppi was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of robbery/inflict threaten bodily injury, according to Harrisburg Police.

Police say Ciccocioppi entered the restaurant, approached an employee at the cash register, and demanded that she open it. The employee did not comply and ran into a storeroom, police say. Ciccocioppi then left the restaurant without taking anything, police say.

Officers reviewed the restaurant’s security footage and observed that Ciccocioppi pulled a black handgun from the waistband of his pants as he approached the register, keeping the gun by his side. The footage also showed him leaving in a white Ford SUV, police say.

In the course of their investigation, police identified Ciccocioppi as the suspect and determined his location. He was apprehended without incident, police say.