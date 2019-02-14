× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (February 14, 2019)

Coming today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’re following up on a fight between brothers that ended with one one of them shot and killed by a state trooper. Michael Drayer, 34, was shot after stabbing his brother with a kitchen knife and chasing him outside. Police arrived on the scene and Drayer’s brother ran toward their cruiser. When Drayer attempted to also enter the vehicle, police shot him. Drayer was pronounced dead at Gettysburg Hospital. You can expect more details on this story First at Four.

Today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’re following up on an early morning fire in Lancaster. Firefighters were able to get everyone out of the home, but two people in cardiac arrest were taken to the hospital. We’ll have more information coming up on FOX43 News First at Four.