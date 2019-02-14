Investigators seek help in identifying man accused of fraudulently obtaining narcotics from Harrisburg pharmacy

DAUPHIN COUNTY — The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General is seeking help in identifying the pictured individual, who is suspected of identity theft and obtaining narcotics by fraud from a Harrisburg Rite Aid Pharmacy on December 24, 2018.

If you can identify this male please contact Agent Levell Jenkins at (717) 601-0367 or ljenkins@attorneygeneral.gov, or submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers Crime Watch portal. All tips are confidential.  If you tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $2,000!

