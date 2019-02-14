× Lititz man accused of sharing images, videos of child pornography in online chat group

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lititz man who served jail time for child pornography charges from September 2009 is back in prison for the alleged distribution of child pornography.

James Feaster, 29, is accused of sharing images and videos of child pornography while he was part of an online chat group in October 2018.

Using an instant messaging app known as Kik, Feaster allegedly uploaded an image and two videos that depicted child pornography on October 9. Six days later, he’s accused of uploading another video. According to the criminal complaint, each video depicted a child between the ages of eight and 14. It’s alleged that three additional depictions were shared by Feaster, under the user “nsa69anytime.”

State Police became aware of the downloads on January 3, after a Boone Police Department detective — a member of the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force — received information that a user uploaded a video that depicted child pornography via Kik, the criminal complaint says.

State Police determined that the IP address was assigned to internet service provider Windstream Services, LLC. and secured a court order to determine the subscriber’s information: James Feaster.

A search warrant was executed at Feaster’s home on Thursday, in which a trooper seized the defendant’s iPhone.

The trooper then interviewed Feaster, who reportedly confessed to using the Kik messaging app to view and share images and videos of child pornography, according to the criminal complaint.

Feaster faces charges of sexual abuse of children and criminal use of a communication facility. He failed to post $450,000 bail and was remanded to Lancaster County Prison, State Police said.