Man living in US illegally sentenced for rape of 12-year-old girl in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Guatemalan national who is living in the United States illegally will serve between six and 12 years in prison for the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Quarryville, according to the borough’s police department.

Magdilio Diaz-Vasquez, 22, was sentenced on January 18, the same day he pleaded guilty to rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

Police received a report of a sexual assault of a child in the borough in January 2018. It was determined that Diaz-Vasquez sexually assaulted the child, whom he had access to due to his living arrangements, for a period of several months, police say.

Diaz-Vasquez was apprehended by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from York and Philadelphia, according to police. He remained in ICE custody during the investigation. Police note that Diaz-Vasquez was deported back to Guatemala several years ago before re-entering the country.

After serving his six to 12-year sentence, Diaz-Vasquez will be returned to ICE custody to await his felony deportation proceedings.