Milder Valentine’s Day ahead with a mixture of clouds and sunshine

QUIETER MIDWEEK: Conditions turn a bit milder through the middle of the week, but most importantly, it’s quieter overall. Skies continue to partially clear this morning, and the winds continue to relax. Temperatures start in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The moderation in temperatures continues through Thursday afternoon. Readings reach the lower to middle 40s with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Skies are mostly cloudy through the night. Lows are much milder, with readings in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. A few light showers are possible before daybreak, but many are dry. It’s a mild one for Friday, so there’s no concern for wintry precipitation types as this next system crosses through Central PA. This is all rain shower activity. It’s not a washout, however! Just some isolated showers are possible around the midday hours. Temperatures reach the upper 40s to middle 50s depending on shower timing.

WATCHING SMALL SNOW CHANCES THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures start to come down through the weekend, and Central PA sees a return to snow chances, however, these look small at this time. Saturday is partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A weak system tracks south of the area, but it could be close enough to Central PA to brush the area with some snow showers or light snow. This chance is greatest for the southern half of our region. Sunday is a bit chillier with mostly cloudy skies. Another weak system approaches the region, and this one has a better chance to bring some snow showers and some light snow to the region. This threat begins during the afternoon and lasts into the night. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is drier with a seasonable chill in place. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle to upper 30s. Skies are partly cloudy. Tuesday is a quiet day as well. It starts with plenty of sunshine, but during the second half of the afternoon, clouds increase. This is ahead of the next system that could bring some precipitation starting Tuesday night. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 30s. Wednesday brings the chance for a wintry mix. There would be a snow/icy mix to start before transitioning to rain showers. Temperatures remain in the middle to upper 30s after a cold start.

