New date set for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's Listening Tour stop in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY — Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman’s Listening Tour stop in Perry County, which was postponed by Tuesday’s winter weather, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 20, Fetterman’s office announced Thursday.

Fetterman is making stops across the state to hear residents’ opinions about the legalization of marijuana. His new stop in Perry County will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. at the New Bloomfield VFW, 71 Soule Road, New Bloomfield.

Tour stops are open to the public. Those who are not able to attend or who are interested in remotely leaving a comment about legalizing recreational marijuana may submit comments via a webpage form now available on the Governor’s website.