PennDOT: Section of Route 117 in Palmyra closed due to sinkhole

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A section of Route 117 in Palmyra is closed due to a sinkhole, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The sinkhole is between Birch and Cypress Streets and is measuring 8 feet by 20 feet and around 25 feet deep, PennDOT says.

PennDOT had been alerted to a depression in the road last week. After this week’s winter storms, crews went to the site to see what was causing the depression. The sinkhole was discovered when crews removed the blacktop Thursday morning. The area also includes a waterline and a sewer pipe.

PennDOT is working with Palmyra Borough and the American Water Company since both have utilities in the area of the closure. The water company’s pipe is encased in concrete and was sagging. Sections of the sewer main were missing.

On Friday morning, Palmyra Borough will fix their sewer line and backfill the hole, according to PennDOT. The road will be reopen when crews place cold patch material for the pavement patch. Though, there’s no specific timetable on when that will be completed.