Police: Drugs — and an alligator — found in raid of Chester County home

CHESTER COUNTY — Investigators in Chester County say they found a stash of drugs while raiding a house in South Coatesville this week.

They also found an alligator.

Irvin “Gotti” Hawkins, 31, of South Coatesville, Chester County, Aki Gathright, 35, of Philadelphia, and Tyrone Jackson, 40, of Columbia, Lancaster County, were arrested and charged in the incident, Chester County Districtd Attorney Thomas P. Hogan said in a press release.

The alligator is headed to an area zoo, Hogan’s office said.

Hogan said police recovered heroin, crack cocaine, fentanyl, cash, and drug packaging materials while searching the home.

The alligator was found in the kitchen.

“Drug dealers will do just about anything to project an image of danger in order to protect their drugs and cash,” Hogan said in the press release. “Some drug dealers use pit bulls, or snakes. These drug traffickers kept an alligator in the house. But at the end of the day, police seized their drugs and money, and the alligator is headed to the zoo.”