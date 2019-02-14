× Police: Steelton couple left 8 children home alone in ‘unlivable’ conditions

STEELTON — Police have charged two Steelton residents with nine counts of endangering the welfare of children after a four-month investigation that began last October, Steelton Borough Police say.

Police began investigating Jaime Himes and Jason Crawford, both of the 300 block of Spruce Street, on Oct. 19, 2018 after they were dispatched to the couple’s home for the report that several children had been left home alone. Police say they found eight children, ranging in age from 1 to 10 years old, were alone in “unlivable” conditions.

The children were put in protective custody, police say, and Dauphin County Children and Youth Services were summoned to assist in the investigation.

The Class 3 felony charges against Himes and Crawford were filed on Feb. 7, police say.