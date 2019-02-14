Police: Woman charged after remains of small animal carcass found on her property

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Hershey woman faces charges following an investigation in which police say a small animal carcass was discovered on fire at her residence.

Kathryn Grecia, 25, has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, tampering with evidence and theft.

In April, police were alerted of a stolen dog — a one-year-old Miniature Pinscher/Poodle mix named “Bambi” — from a residence in Hummelstown.

The owner of “Bambi” told police she knew the person that took her dog.

Police attempted to locate Grecia, the suspect. Three days later, a carcass was found on fire at the woman’s residence.

The remains were collected and tested by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Further DNA testing was conducted at another facility to determine if the animal was the stolen dog.

Grecia was arrested as a result of the investigation, police say.