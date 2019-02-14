Recreational marijuana may soon be legal one year after medical marijuana made available

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A celebration in Enola- marking one year since medical marijuana became available in Pennsylvania.

“It’s hard to believe that a year ago in this very room was sawdust and ceiling tiles on the floor, and today there’s literally hundreds of patients here, most of which we’ve helped in very significant ways,” said Eric Hauser, CEO of Organic Remedies.

Hauser says it’s been a whirlwind year that calls for celebration.

He opened his doors for grower processors and other industry professions to come explain what they do to both the patients and the general public.

“We had several hundred people here, I think we might have gotten in trouble with the township because we had so many cars here. Overwhelming response,” said Hauser.

But as one anniversary is celebrated, another, perhaps monumental, breakthrough in the marijuana industry may be sitting on the horizon.

“You can be super pro, you can be super con, you can be in the middle. Your view is here to be respected and heard,” said Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

Lt. Gov. Fetterman made a stop in Mechanicsburg Wednesday night- the second stop in Central Pennsylvania as he speaks to residents about the possibility of legalizing recreational marijuana.

“I am pro legalization of marijuana because I have treated alcoholics, heroin addicts, crack addicts, I have treated people who are addicted to meth, all those drugs. Marijuana is the least harmful of any of those,” said one resident.

“If there’s only one accident in Pennsylvania that’s caused by a marijuana user, if there’s only one fatality in that one accident, that is one life that could have been saved by using some common sense and not legalizing marijuana,” said another.

And while the future of recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania is still uncertain, Hauser says he thinks this can only help the budding industry.

“I think it would be good because there’s a lot of patients out there who may be on the fence about the whole thing and because there’s a lot of different steps to becoming a medical patient, those won’t exist when it’s recreational,” said Hauser.

Lt. Gov Fetterman will also be making a stop in Perry County after Tuesday night’s meeting was canceled due to bad weather.

A date for that has yet to be announced.