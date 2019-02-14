× Three people arrested in connection with November shooting in Lower Paxton Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that police say was the result of an attempted robbery during a drug deal, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The incident occurred in November on Oxford Road in Lower Paxton Township.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force apprehended 22-year-old Blayze Traynham, 21-year-old Kristin Bennett and 42-year-old Matthew Bashore on Thursday in the 100 block of Heather Drive, three days after the township’s police department obtained warrants for their arrests.

Traynham, Bennett and Bashore have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bashore faces an additional charge of aggravated assault and firearms not to be carried without a license while Bashore was also charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence.

“Our society must not tolerate such violence and should be committed to ensuring that dangerous fugitives are brought before the court,” said U.S. Marshal Martin Pane. “We are committed to ensuring this and it is my sincere hope these arrests bring some sense of calm to the citizens of Lower Paxton Township and the surrounding communities.”