× Update: Two people killed in Lancaster house fire

UPDATE, 10:30 A.M.: The Lancaster Fire Department reports that two people were killed in the fire.

The victims have been identified as Lydia and Jose Montes, both 59 years old.

The fire occurred at a home on the 700 block of Poplar Street, fire officials say. The blaze was first reported at 4:01 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find fire coming from the 2.5-story row home. Heavy fire was found on the second floor, where the victims were found unconscious in a second-floor highway.

Firefighters removed the victims from the second floor and provided immediate emergency care at the scene before transporting the victims to Lancaster General Hospital in life-threatening condition. Both victims were pronounced dead at the hospital, fire officials say.

About 75 firefighters were at the scene, according to fire officials. The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes, and no other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire marshals report the home had smoke detectors, and neighbors say they heard alarms sounding.

Fire officials scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire.

The blaze sparked just before 4:00 a.m. at a home on Poplar and Laurel Streets in Lancaster.

Authorities say that firefighters were able to get everyone out of the home, but a man and woman were both in cardiac arrest and taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.