Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. - It's time to Be Well on this Friday!

Today, Liz Riehm from Fit Club in York stopped by the FOX43 Studio. She's showing us a workout full of L.O.V.E.

LYC: love your core.

L: leg lowers

O: oblique crunch

V: V ups

E: extended crunch

Check it out in the link above.

For more information on Fit Club click here.