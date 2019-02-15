× Carlisle Police seek missing 12-year-old boy

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday night.

Larik Minaya was last seen at his residence in the 100 block of South Pitt Street at 2 p.m. that day.

Minaya was wearing a gray sweatshirt that possibly has “Fortnite” written across the front of it, dark colored jeans, black sneakers and a black back pack, police say. He is reported to be 4’9″ and weighing around 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on Minaya’s whereabouts should contact Carlisle Police.