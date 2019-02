× Coroner responds to home in Hanover Borough

HANOVER BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–Police and the York County Coroner’s office are investigating a death at a home in Hanover Borough.

Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 8:45 a.m. Friday to a home along the 1100 block of Roosevelt Court near Kennedy and Adams Court.

It is unclear what prompted the police response.

Investigators say more information is expected to be released later today.