Drug Task Force officers seize 2.6 pounds of meth during raid of Lancaster apartment

LANCASTER — Lancaster County Drug Task Force officers recently completed a record-setting drug bust during the raid of a Lancaster home earlier this month, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The Task Force seized 2.6 pounds of methamphetamine while executing a search warrant at a home and a vehicle on the 100 block of East Ross Street. They arrested 31-year-old Johnathan Torres on drug charges during the Feb. 6 raid, the DA’s office said.

Investigators also found about two ounces of cocaine in the apartment, according to police.

The Task Force had information that Torres was dealing drugs, specifically in large-quantity movements of meth, the DA’s office said.

Torres is charged with several felonies. He is at Lancaster County Prison on $525,000 bail.

“This marks a second record-level seizure in recent weeks for the Drug Task Force,” District Attorney Craig Stedman said, referencing a kilogram seizure of pure fentanyl on Jan. 31. “Without the Task Force constantly tracking the movements of upper-level dealers those distributors would have a much freer roam of our communities.”

At the apartment, detectives found two vacuum-sealed, one-pound bags of methamphetamine stuffed inside couch cushions, according to investigators. Smaller vacuum-sealed bags, and the cocaine, were found in a laundry hamper, and three knotted bags of meth were found in the door handle well of Torres’ vehicle, investigators say.

The Task Force also found $835 cash and packaging supplies in the apartment, according to investigators.