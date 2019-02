× Ephrata man charged with rape of a child, indecent assault

EPHRATA, Lancaster County — A 42-year-old Ephrata man has been charged with rape of a child and other offenses following a police investigation by Ephrata Police.

Shamgar J. Itwaru is also facing aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault, and statutory sexual assault charges, police say. He is incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail. Itwaru is presumed innocent.