× Fire rips through Horse Tack Shop in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. – Firefighters responded to the scene of a horse tack shop where a fire broke out Thursday night.

911 Dispatch tells FOX43 that flames broke out around 10:50 p.m. at a commercial building on Cashman Rd. near Five Points Rd. in Tyrone Township.

According to Chief Dwayne Keene of the Heidlersburg Fire Company, the fire started on the first floor of the shop and made its way to the second floor ultimately pushing through the roof.

Chief Keene says that the cost of damage is approximately $400,000 after factoring in the estimated cost of the merchandise.

At this point firefighters believe that the cause of this fire was started by a pellet stove on the first floor and can confirm that electrical problems are not the issue.

One firefighter was sent to the hospital for minor burns.

Currently this fire is still under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police and Chief Keene.

This is a developing story. Check back in for more updates.