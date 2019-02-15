× Former fire company president sentenced on child predator charges

HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced that the former president of a volunteer fire company in Carbon County was sentenced to one to three years in state prison followed by four years of probation on having unlawful contact with a minor, solicitation for sexual assault by a volunteer or employee of a non-profit association and intimation of a witness or victim, all third-degree felony charges.

Keith Cebrosky, 66, of East Princeton Avenue, Palmerton, was arrested in June 2018 after soliciting the underage victim for his own sexual gratification. Then, Cebrosky arranged for a $1,000 cash payment to be delivered to the victim through a third party – in exchange for dropping charges against him. The 16-year-old victim met the defendant through volunteer work at the fire company where Cebrosky was formerly president. Cebrosky plead guilty in September 2018.

The same child was previously victimized by another fire company volunteer, Jordan Beggan, who was arrested last year by the Office of Attorney General and pleaded guilty to felony charges in April 2018.

“This is a deeply troubling case – the defendant preyed upon a victim he knew had already been abused by another member of this same fire company,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “Then, he tried to cover up his crime by paying off the child victim. That’s despicable, and my Office’s Child Predator Section will prosecute any offender we find to be harming children.”

Cebrosky was sentenced by President Judge Nanovic in the Carbon County Court of Common Pleas. This case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Angela Raver.

Suspected predators can be reported by calling the Child Predator Hotline at 1-800-385-1044. Submit a tip on child predators by texting “PAKIDS” followed by your tip to 847411.