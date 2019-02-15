× Gang member faces murder charge in connection to August 2014 homicide in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A gang member currently in prison on assault charges faces a count of criminal homicide and possession of firearms prohibited for the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in York City in August 2014.

Kashawn Flowers, 22, is accused of killing Hezekiah Walker on August 18 in the 300 block of West King Street.

It’s alleged that Flowers, of the South Side gang, shot the man because he was walking in the west end. Flowers spoke with associates following the shooting, which police learned about via recorded statements.

“Flowers advised that he saw the victim walking alone and asked him what side he was from and the victim eventually said he (was) from out west,” York City Detective Anthony Fetrow wrote in the criminal complaint. “The associate knew about the beef between the South Side and the West Side. Flowers admitted to shooting the victim in the head and said he was happy about it.”

On August 21, police found a smartphone on the seat of a vehicle that had just crashed into a residence in the 200 block of Grantley Street following a shootout. Search warrants revealed that the phone belonged to Flowers as well as an estimated location during the shooting three days prior.

“Just minutes before the homicide and for several minutes after, (Flowers’) cellphone hits off cell towers located at 48 East Market Street and 386 Kings Mill Road, which are the closest cell towers to the homicide scene,” Detective Fetrow also wrote.