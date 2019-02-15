Lancaster community feeling impacts as UPMC Pinnacle hospital approaches closing day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- UPMC Pinnacle Hospital in Lancaster announced on Friday it is ending some services as it prepares to close its doors at the end of the month.

A hospital spokesperson says they will no longer be taking in new inpatients and will be transferring current patients to its Lititz location from now until the hospital officially closes on February 28.

“We are a one car family so it’s nice to know that there’s a hospital within walking distance,” said Dianna Nugent.

The Lititz location can take up to thirty minutes from the current UPMC Lancaster hospital location, depending on traffic.

“It will be difficult for them to try to go farther for their healthcare so I think it’s a matter of convenience," Philip Scalamogna, former employee.

According to a UPMC hospital spokesperson nearly 70 percent of hospital employees will be placed in positions within UPMC with about 25 percent accepting severance pay.

All other remaining employees will be left without a job.

“You know it’s sad for my grandmother," said Taya Smith. "She doesn’t have another job or another income, I mean she’s been there over 40 years so what is she going to do after they close you know?"

“There’s a lot of older people on the block and you know they walk what are they going to do catch a cab the college is right there you know the kids can come to this emergency room here, it’s going to make an impact," Smith added.

UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster officially closes on the 28th.

Hospital officials say all planned procedures will continue as scheduled until the end of the month when they close.

The emergency department will also stay open until then.