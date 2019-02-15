× Lancaster County man accused of downloading, sharing child pornography

LANCASTER COUNTY — State Police have charged a 39-year-old Lancaster County man with sharing child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility after concluding an investigation that began in November 2018.

Jason William Foreman, of New Holland, was arrested Thursday after police served a search warrant at his home on the 300 block of East Jackson Street.

Police say they began investigating on Nov. 28, when the State Police Central Computer Crimes Unit was conducting undercover operations into the Internet sharing of child pornography, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. An officer was able to locate a computer that was sharing child pornography on a Bit Torrent file-sharing network, and downloaded contraband digital files from a user.

Officers traced the IP address to a computer belonging to Foreman, police say.

During the course of the investigation, police say they intercepted approximately 450 images and one video of 12- to 15-year-old girls posing nude.

When police arrived to search his home on Feb. 14, Foreman was not initially present, police say. He returned home after his wife phoned him. Foreman returned about an hour later, according to police.

During an interview with officers, Foreman allegedly admitted he had been downloading child pornography for a couple years.

When he found out police were at his residence, Foreman deleted all the material from his cell phone before returning home, he allegedly told police during the interview.

Foreman was taken into custody and remanded to Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail.

He has a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 27.