Man convicted in June 2016 murder at American Legion in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Carlisle man was convicted Friday for the first-degree murder of Daniel “DJ” Harris Jr., the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office confirms.

Harris was shot and killed by Robert “Rocky” Anderson at the Haines Stackfield American Legion on June 11, 2016.

Anderson entered the post around 12:45 a.m., walked up to Harris who was sitting at a table, and shot him.

Anderson was arrested four months after the deadly shooting.