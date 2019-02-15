× Mexican citizen accused of raping child in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A Mexican citizen has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged rape of a child.

Police received a report of the alleged rape by the 13-year-old victim in September 2017, telling authorities the abuse began at the age of 11.

The victim advised that Carlos Sebastian, now 30 years old, raped her multiple times at a home in New Oxford while she was 11 and 12 years old, the criminal complaint alleges. She added that Sebastian offered to give her money and told her not to tell anyone about the encounters, according to the criminal complaint.

The case became inactive at the time of the initial report because Sebastian’s location was unknown at the time, the criminal complaint says. Police learned that he was deported but re-entered the country and no information was found regarding his current location.

Recently, police developed new information after Adams County Children and Youth Services received a referral for another child residing in the New Oxford home. That investigation led to Sebastian’s arrest on Wednesday.

Sebastian is being held in Adams County Prison on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.