Mild end to the work week before temperatures tumble heading into the weekend!

MILD END TO WORK WEEK: We finished off this work week on a beautiful note with temperatures soaring into the upper 50s and lower 60s for highs! Thursday’s highs were already above average for this time of year by a few degrees, but we have since warmed even more. From yesterday afternoons temperatures to todays we are 15-20 degrees warmer! Highs today are close to 20 degrees above average normal. Unfortunately, this trend ends with today as temperatures will tumble back into upper 30s to about 40 degrees for highs this weekend. Lows tonight plummet down into the 20s under clearing skies and calming winds.

RENEWED WEEKEND SNOW CHANCES: We kick off the weekend on a decent note with plenty of sunshine Saturday. Temperatures should top out in the low 40s Saturday afternoon before the colder air settles in for Sunday. We are continuing to monitor our next winter weather system which will likely bring a messy mix of rain and snow by the end of the weekend. We should start the day Sunday with clear skies, although cloud cover will quickly build back in by late morning ahead of that system. A weak disturbance begins to track through mid afternoon Sunday bringing a rain/snow mix at first with temperatures in the mid 30s Sunday, and eventually a transition to all snow. Accumulations will be likely on the lighter end; however, it is likely we will see at least some accumulation in our northern counties. Minor snow accumulations of 1-2″ are possible into Perry, Juniata, Mifflin, and northern Dauphin counties. Southern counties will likely experience a rain/snow mix towards the end of the precipitation and that could wash away any snow totals, though a coating to about an inch of snow is still possible.

QUIET START TO NEXT WEEK: The next work week looks to start on a great note with temperatures rebounding back into the 40s and a good deal of sunshine for Monday! Clouds return by Tuesday and temperatures fall back into the below average temperature trend. This is ahead of yet another system that could bring some messy wintry precipitation our way. Models have been hinting at the potential for both an entirely snow event and some periods of freezing rain or mixing. Timing and totals will be fine-tuned as we close in on the event.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann