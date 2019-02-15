× Police: Five boys charged after damaging vehicles by firing BB guns in Lebanon City

LEBANON, Pa. — Five minors face charges after they allegedly damaged four vehicles by firing BB guns in Lebanon City.

The incident occurred on January 2 at various locations in the city, according to police.

Police say they recovered five BB guns when they made contact with the juveniles the day of the incident. They’re accused of causing in total, an estimated $4,800 in damages.

The boys, ages 12 to 16, have been charged with criminal mischief, propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle or roadway and a city ordinance of discharging a firearm prohibited, according to police.

No one was injured during the incident.