A Harrisburg man has racked up over $5,000 in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls and fees, according to police.

James Wonyen, 31, utilized the turnpike 86 times between January 2016 and April 2018 and failed to make payments, which added up to $5,767.25, police allege.

He appeared in court and was released on unsecured bail.