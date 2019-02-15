× Police investigate bank robbery in Lower Allen Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a bank robbery in Lower Allen Township.

The robbery occurred Friday morning at AmeriChoice FCU located in the 400 block of South 18th Street, according to police.

Police say the suspect, described as a black male, entered the bank with a handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect was last seen crossing 18th Street near Kent Road and running through backyards.

Police believe the suspect had a vehicle parked in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information should contact Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676. You can also contact Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477 or by email: contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net.