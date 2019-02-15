× Police: Lancaster County man asked Amish teen to show him his penis

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 69-year-old Lancaster County man is facing a corruption of minors charge after police say he asked a 15-year-old Amish boy to show him his penis.

Karl Allen Weeks, of Holtwood, was charged after a police investigation that began last year when the victim came forward to authorities.

During an interview with the Lancaster County Childrens Alliance, the victim said Weeks had asked him a series of inappropriate questions. He said Weeks asked him if he could “fold” the front of his pants, since the victim’s pants did not have a zipper. He also asked if the victim was growing any hair on his body, besides on his arms or legs.

Weeks also took several photos of the victim with his shirt off, the victim told police.

A second incident occurred in the summer of 2017, the victim told police. In that incident, the victim said he was mowing Weeks’ lawn, and was invited inside Weeks’ home for a drink after he had finished working. When the victim was in Weeks’ kitchen, he told police, Weeks said he had read on the Internet that Amish penises looked different than “English” penises, and asked the victim to show him his penis so he could see if it was true.

The victim did not show Weeks his penis, police say.

Weeks was charged on Feb. 3, according to court documents. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 22.