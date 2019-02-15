× Police seek help in identifying suspects, possible witnesses to Sunday fight at Penn Square parking garage

LANCASTER — Police investigating an incident in which a 25-year-old Columbia man was found unconscious on the ground after either falling or being pushed from the Penn Square Parking Garage early last Sunday are seeking help in identifying three persons of interest and three eyewitnesses seen on security camera footage moments before the incident occurred.

Police say the incident happened last Sunday around 1:31 a.m.

Officers found the victim unconscious and unresponsive on the ground near the parking garage, which is located at 20 E. King Street. He was bleeding from a head injury, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and remains there in critical but stable condition.

Officers spoke with people in the area at the time of the incident and others who contacted 911. They learned there was a fight in the area of the garage prior to the incident, and that the victim had been involved.

They believe that the victim either fell or was pushed from a height of about 25 feet.

Anyone with information on this case or the people police are trying to identify in the video is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police Det. Eric McCrady at 717-735-3359 mccradye@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.

Tipsters can also Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using their cell phone. Text LANCS plus a message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.