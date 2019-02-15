× Thomas Rhett bringing ‘Very Hot Summer Tour’ to Hersheypark Stadium in July

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Thomas Rhett is bringing the “Very Hot Summer Tour” to Hersheypark Stadium.

Rhett will be joined by Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and his father, Rhett Akins, on Saturday, July 20, according to Hershey Entertainment. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 22 at 10 a.m. via the Giant Center Box Office. They can be purchased by phone at 717-534- 3911 or 800-745-3000 or online: www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TicketMaster.com.

The wristband policy will also be an option for fans, per Hershey Entertainment:

Fans are permitted on the Hersheypark Entertainment Complex property beginning at 7 a.m. that same day. Two hours prior to the on-sale, fans will be directed in front of Giant Center Box Office, where they will be issued a numbered wristband. Wristbands are available for one hour, and at the conclusion of that hour, a selected fan will randomly choose a wristband that will determine the line order. Once the line is in place, fans arriving after the wristbands were issued will be escorted to the end of the numbered line.