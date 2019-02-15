× U.S. Marshals arrest 3 suspects wanted in connection with November 2018 shooting in Lower Paxton Township

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested three suspects wanted in connection to a November 2018 shooting in Lower Paxton Township, according to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane.

Blayze Traynham, 22, Kristin Bennett, 21, and Matthew Bashore, 42, all of Lower Paxton Township, were taken into custody Friday morning, Pane said.

Bashore and Bennett were arrested at a residence on the 100 block of Heather Drive, while Traynham was taken into custody in a vehicle stop in Swatara Township, Pane said.

The three suspects were charged in a shooting that occurred on Oxford Road last November. Police discovered a man lying on the street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators determined the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery during a drug deal, Pane said.

Bennett, Bashore, and Traynham were charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance on Monday. Bashore was also charged with aggravated assault and firearms not to be carried without a license, while Bennett was charged with tampering with or falsifying physical evidence, according to Pane.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was requested to assist in apprehending the three.

“Our society must not tolerate such violence and should be committed to ensuring that dangerous fugitives are brought before the court,” Pane said in a press release. “We are committed to ensuring this and it is my sincere hope these arrests bring some sense of calm to the citizens of Lower Paxton Township and the surrounding communities.”

The USMS worked jointly in this investigation with officers from the the Lower Paxton Police Department, Swatara Township Police Department, Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, Dauphin County Probation and the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.