Very mild and breezy for Friday with a few isolated showers possible

MILD WITH A FEW SHOWERS: Skies are mostly cloudy for Central PA on this Friday morning as the next system approaches. Temperatures start much milder, with readings in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. A few light showers are possible before daybreak, but many are dry. It’s an even milder one for Friday, so there’s no concern for wintry precipitation types as this next system crosses through Central PA. This is all rain shower activity. It’s not a washout, however! Just some isolated showers are possible around the midday hours and into the afternoon. Temperatures reach the upper 40s to middle 50s depending on shower timing. Conditions are dry by evening, but it also turns chillier for Friday evening plans. Temperatures drop through the 40s and into the 30s. Skies are mostly cloudy through the rest of the night. Lows fall into the middle 20s to near 30 degrees.

WATCHING MORE WINTER WEATHER THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures start to come down through the weekend, and Central PA sees a return to snow chances for the latter portion of the weekend. A weak system tracks south of the area, but it should stay to the south and keep a few light snow showers out of our southern counties. Skies turn partly cloudy to mostly sunny during the afternoon. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 30s. Sunday is a bit chillier with mostly cloudy skies. Another weak system approaches the region, and this one has a better chance to bring some snow showers and some light snow to the region. This threat begins during the afternoon and lasts into the night. Some mixing with rain could happen with this system through the night in our southern counties. Accumulations are minor to none. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is drier with a seasonable chill in place. Expect temperatures in the lower to upper 30s to lower 40s. Skies are partly cloudy. Tuesday is a quiet day as well. It starts with plenty of sunshine, but during the second half of the afternoon, clouds increase. This is ahead of the next system that could bring some precipitation starting Tuesday night. Temperatures are a bit chillier, and they reach the middle to upper 30s. Wednesday brings the chance for a wintry mix. There would be a snow/icy mix to start before transitioning to rain showers late during the night. Temperatures remain in the middle to upper 30s after a cold start. Thursday starts with rain showers and slick conditions. The showers should end during the morning, with some clearing working in for the afternoon. Temperatures turn milder, reaching the lower to middle 40s during the afternoon.

