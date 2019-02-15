Watch live ice-carving at Lititz Fire & Ice this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY -- Things are heating up in Lititz, Lancaster County this weekend. Starting Friday, the streets downtown will be lined with 75 different ice sculptures.

The 14th annual Lititz Fire & Ice festival kicks off with a downtown party starting at 5:00PM.

Ice-carving craftsmen from DiMartino Ice Company will create more than 70 works of ice art. You can watch them carved live on both Main and Broad Street.

During the party downtown Friday, Lititz-based Stray Production Services and Pyrotek Special Effects will light the ice-sculptures and perform a fire-filled show in Lititz Springs Park.

There will also be a live-music stage downtown with entertainment. Downtown shops will be open late, and food trucks will line the streets.

The block party will take place from 5:00PM - 10:00PM Friday the 15th.

On Saturday the festival will take place downtown from 11:00AM - 5:00PM. The live music, food trucks, ice and shopping will all be available.

You are also invited to attend the Lititz Lions Club Fire & Ice Chili Cook-off at Warwick High School from 11:00AM - 3:00PM.

Admission is $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for kids if they want to sample chili. The money raised will benefit participating organizations.

Admission buttons are required for entry into the event and can be purchased at: Stauffers of Kissel Hill (Lititz location only), Bombergers, and Dosie Dough (Lititz location only).

The Lititz Leos are hosting a Winter Wonderland Carnival at the high school. It will feature food, activities, inflatables, games, contests, face painting and magic! Wrist bands are $10.00.

A free Vendor Fair features a wide variety of local vendors and businesses showcasing their products and services.

You can walk around downtown Lititz on Sunday and Monday to check out the ice sculptures until they melt away!

PARKING AND SHUTTLES:

Two shuttles will run continuously as they fill up, departing and returning as needed, from 4:30PM to 9:30PM on Friday the 15th and 11:00AM to 6:00PM on Saturday the 16th

The shuttle will pick you up at Kissel Hill Elementary and take you to the Shuttle Drop Off location that will be at the intersection of East Orange Street and Route 501.

If you want to park without a shuttle service, Warwick High School has parking on W. Orange Street or Lititz Elementary on S. Cedar Street.

STREET CLOSURES:

On Friday, the 15th, from approximately 3:00PM to Saturday the 16th at 6:00PM Broad Street is closed from Orange Street to Front Street. East Main Street is closed from Broad Street to Cedar Street and the first half block of West Main Street is closed.