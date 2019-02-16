Cooler temperatures settle back in plus snow chances are back Sunday!

CHILLIER TEMPS SETTLE BACK IN: We have closed the door on the unseasonably warm temperatures we enjoyed Friday, and cooler air has funneled back in. Temperatures Saturday afternoon were about 20 degrees cooler than Friday, but still pretty seasonable for this time of year. Overall, we were at average or a degree or two above average for highs today. Plenty of sunshine made for a gorgeous day, and our skies will remain clear through tonight. Clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to tumble into the low 20s and teens tonight. Sunday, temperatures will be a bit cooler than Saturday and we are eyeing our next winter weather system that will bring a bit of messy weather our way to end the weekend.

SAY IT AIN’T SNOW AGAIN: Yes, we are tracking multiple systems over the next week which will likely bring everything from rain to sleet, freezing rain, and snow. The first system will impact us Sunday bringing a little bit of everything. Clouds thicken back up early Sunday morning with the first flakes likely to fall by 3-4 PM. Snow eventually transitions to sleet and freezing rain, especially in our southern counties between 7 PM and 10 PM. Accumulations from this system will likely be very minor with a coating likely in southern counties and at most two inches in our northern counties. As this system exits, it may transition entirely to rain for a brief period of time, likely to wash away most if not all snow accumulation. We dry out heading into the start of a new work week, but we are tracking a more substantial snow-maker mid week! This could be a similar system to what we dealt with last week, a mess of snow, freezing rain, and entirely rain.

Meteorologist Jessica Pash