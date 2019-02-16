Giant hosts free Community Day at new direct location in Lancaster

LANCASTER — The new e-commerce Giant Food store in Lancaster celebrated it’s grand opening on Saturday by giving away groceries.

The first 200 customers in line at the Giant direct powered by the PeaPod store on North Reservoir Street received a free bag of groceries.

The event also hosted events for children including games with giveaways and coupons.

Officials with Giant say they host the free “community day” to acknowledge the return of the store to the area.

“To celebrate the fact that we’re back on Reservoir Street, back in Lancaster and we’re just pleased to be here with the neighbors again,” said Chris Brand, Giant spokesperson.

The Giant direct powered by PeaPod hub which opened this past Tuesday.

It offers online grocery delivery or grocery pick-up to customers.

The company says the hub will add about 150 jobs to the local economy.