Juveniles arrested for armed robbery

CARLISLE BOROUGH, Cumberland County – Two juveniles were arrested for an armed robbery that happened last week in the borough of Carlisle.

Police say the armed robbery happened on the 100 block of East Louther Street on Wednesday, February 13th.

Police say the juvenile suspects assaulted a victim by repeatedly striking him on and around the face. They also threatened him by showing the victim a handgun.

Officers say the juvenile suspects stole cash from the victim, and fled the scene.

The suspects were caught by police after a foot chase.

The juvenile suspects are charged with robbery, simple assault, terroristic threats, and theft by unlawful taking.